Oxygen allocation to TN increased to 519 MT, says Stalin

Addressing a meeting of representatives of leading industrial establishments, he said that Covid-19 has exerted huge pressure on the medical infrastructure of the state but doctors and other frontline workers have been working efficiently to meet the challenge.

Chennai, May 19 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K Stalin on Wednesday said that the oxygen allocation to the state has been hiked to 519 MT from 419 MT per day, while the state government has given permission for production of 15 MT of oxygen through three plants.

Stalin also said that 7,500 oxygen concentrators are received from many factories of the state as well from SIPCOT. He said that SIPCOT has procured 500 oxygen cylinders by air from Singapore and 1,650 cylinders are being transported from there by sea. The Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) and Samsung have provided necessary support to procure another 500 oxygen cylinders.

He also requested the industries to contribute to help the people recover from the pandemic and called upon them to support the government in procuring oxygen concentrators, oxygen generators, oxygen flowmeters, cryogenic tanks and oxygen cylinders as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility for Covid-19 related services.

The Chief minister also called upon the industries to generously contribute towards the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund (CMPRF) and said that the contributions in this will be used only for Covid-19 related works. He also said that industries can directly pay for the procurements of the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation and Chennai Corporation.

--IANS

aal/vd