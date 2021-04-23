Oxygen being supplied to Lucknow hospitals under police protection

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 23 (ANI): Amid the scramble for oxygen due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, oxygen is being supplied to hospitals in Lucknow under police protection.



According to an oxygen plant manager, oxygen is not being provided to private customers.

"There is a shortage of oxygen and we do not have any liquid oxygen. We are only supplying to Lokbandhu hospital and Balrampur hospital as per the government's orders. We are not providing any oxygen to private consumers," the plant manager said.

Earlier on Thursday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Mohanlal Ganj, Kaushal Kishore in a video message alleged that "COVID patients are suffering and dying" and claimed that oxygen cylinders were not being supplied to private hospitals.

He claimed to have spoken to two oxygen cylinder suppliers who said that the drug inspectors had instructed them "not to send oxygen supplies to private hospitals, but only to government hospitals."

"Owing to the constant shortage of oxygen supply at private hospitals, a lot of patients are suffering and some are even dying," said Kishore.

As per the Union health ministry, there are currently 2,59,810 active cases in Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

