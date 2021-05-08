Oxygen cannulas, cylinders arrive in India from Austria, Czech Republic as part of COVID assistance

New Delhi [India] May 8, (ANI): An aircraft carrying 1,900 oxygen cannulas and 396 oxygen cylinders from Austria and 500 oxygen cylinders from Czech Republic arrived in India on Saturday as the country struggles with a massive second wave of infections with several hospitals turning away patients due to shortage of beds and oxygen supplies.



"An aircraft carrying 1900 oxygen cannulas and 396 oxygen cylinders from Austria and 500 oxygen cylinders from the Czech Republic arrives in India, "tweeted Arindam Bagchi, official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

"Grateful to both our EU [European Union] partners for this generous support," says the spokesperson.

Several countries have come forward to help India as the country fights the second wave of Covid-19.

India has received medical help and assistance from the US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, in the form of oxygen concentrators, ventilators, raw materials for vaccines, PPE kits.

Canada offered 10 million USD to Indian Red Cross to facilitate essential goods and medical equipment to India.

India reported 4,01,078 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the union health ministry.The cumulative number of cases in the country has now gone up to 2,18,92,676. (ANI)

