Oxygen crises resolved at Meerut hospital, district administration makes arrangement in time, says official

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 26 (ANI): A crisis was resolved at Meerut's KMC Hospital when the district administration arranged for the medical oxygen in the nick of time.



According to Akhilesh Mohan, Chief Medical Officer, Meerut, the administration arranged the oxygen from medical college in the city where there was a surplus on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

"There was a crisis of oxygen here. For now, we have arranged oxygen from medical college. We have warned the hospital to use oxygen wisely. The oxygen will last them till around 8 am in the morning. They have around 160 patients but are not able to tell us about how many are Covid and not Covid patients," the Chief Medical Officer told media.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in a statement, had warned those who are spreading rumours about oxygen shortage in the state and said properties of those spreading rumours of oxygen shortage will be seized. (ANI)

