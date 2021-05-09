Oxygen Expresses delivers 4,200 MT oxygen to 6 states so far

As many as 68 Oxygen Expresses have already completed their journey so far in delivering this 4,200 MT of oxygen to these six states in more than 268 tankers following requests made to the Indian Railways.

New Delhi, May 9 (IANS) Overcoming all hurdles, the Indian Railways has so far delivered 4,200 metric tonne Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) to Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi.

Till the time of this release, 1,679 MT has been offloaded in Delhi, 1,230 MT in UP, 555 MT in Haryana, 293 MT in Maharashtra, 271 MT in Madhya Pradesh, 123 MT in Telangana and 40 MT in Rajasthan.

Oxygen is now being delivered by Railways to new cities like Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh which received 80 MT of LMO on Sunday, the Railway Ministry said.

"Running of a new Oxygen Express is a very dynamic exercise and figures keep getting updated all the time. More loaded Oxygen Expresses are expected to start their journeys later in the night," the Ministry said.

