Oxygen failure in Romania's mobile ICU kills 3 Covid-19 patients

Bucharest, April 13 (IANS) Three Covid-19 patients died in a mobile intensive care unit (ICU) in Bucharest due to a malfunction in the oxygen installation, announced the Ministry of Health in a statement.

Eight patients were in the mobile facility in the Victor Babes Hospital, one of the largest designated Covid-19 hospitals in the country, and the five surviving patients were quickly transferred, according to the statement released on Monday, Xinhua news agency reported.