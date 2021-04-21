Oxygen plant in Faridabad hit by snag: Haryana govt

The allocation of liquid medical oxygen produced in various plants in north India is decided by the government of India only, it said.

Chandigarh, April 21 (IANS) The Haryana government said on Wednesday that oxygen supply from the Linde oxygen plant in Faridabad has been affected owing to a snag and the supply is likely to be restored soon.

The state government is fully committed to ensure that the resources are optimally utilised in the interest of the nation and the patients in general.

Dedicated efforts are being made to ensure uninterrupted supply of oxygen across the state and the country, the government said in a statement.

Haryana is producing about 260 metric tonnes (MT) of oxygen per day out of which 20 MT of oxygen is allocated to Punjab while 140 MT is allocated to Delhi.

The state gets only 80 MT oxygen supply per day, it added.

