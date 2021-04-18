Oxygen shortage in Delhi hospitals, Manish Sisodia urges Centre for more supply

New Delhi [India] April 18 (ANI): Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday raised concern over shortage of oxygen supply at hospitals in Delhi due to a huge surge in coronavirus cases and has appealed to the Centre to allot more oxygen to the national capital.



"Due to the sharp increase in cases, there is a major shortage in oxygen supply. Several hospitals have informed that they have oxygen stocked for a very limited time now. Delhi government has asked the central government to increase Delhi's quota for oxygen supply," Sisodia said in a tweet.

On Saturday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal spoke to Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and discussed the shortage of oxygen supply along with drugs Remdesivir, used for the treatment of the viral disease.

Delhi reported a record daily surge of 24,000 Covid-19 cases on Saturday. The national capital is currently under a weekend curfew that ends on Monday at 5 am. (ANI)