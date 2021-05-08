Oxygen shortage in Goa: Congress slams BJP govt, seeks clarification from Pramod Sawant

Margao (Goa) [India], May 8 (ANI): Goa Leader of Opposition (LoP) Digambar Kamat on Friday sought clarification from Chief Minister Pramod Sawant for promising to supply oxygen to neighbouring Maharashtra when the BJP government is unable to address the shortage of life-saving gas in the state.



In an official statement, he said, "It is once again clear that the insensitive and irresponsible BJP government has no concern for goans. The Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant promises to supply oxygen to neighbouring states like Maharashtra when Goa itself is facing shortage."

"Today, there are media reports of the statement made by Maharashtra MLA Dipak Kesarkar stating that he is assured by Chief Minister of Goa Dr Pramod Sawant of supplying oxygen to Sindhadurga," he added.

Seeking clarification from Goa CM, he said, "The Chief Minister must clarify from where he will send the oxygen to the neighbouring state when Goa is already facing shortage of oxygen."

According to the LoP, there is an acute shortfall of oxygen in the state.

"Patients are gasping due to non-availability of adequate oxygen. Doctors in GMC are sharing one oxygen cylinder with three patients. Relatives are made to run for arranging oxygen cylinders. Our Youth Congress workers are working almost day and night trying to arrange oxygen cylinders for the needy," said Kamat.

"I had demanded that government must arrange for an inspection of oxygen facilities in Goa by an All Party Delegation. Neither the Chief Minister nor the Health Minister has responded till today. Where is the Audit Report of Oxygen as instructed by the Prime Minister's office? Why government is afraid to release White Paper on oxygen?" questioned Digambar Kamat.

Foreseeing the COVID situation in Goa, he warned the state government that there will be more deaths.

"I want to warn the government that there will be rise in deaths in Goa if government fails to streamline to oxygen system. The entire responsibility of such deaths will be only on the BJP government," stated the LoP. (ANI)