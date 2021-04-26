Oxygen shortage issue: Delhi govt created a mess, Jaipur Golden Hospital tells High Court

New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): Delhi's Jaipur Golden Hospital has blamed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal government for the shortage of supply in medical oxygen for COVID-19 patients in the national capital.



The hospital on Monday told the Delhi High Court that there is not just a shortage but the uncertainty of life-saving gas.

Senior Advocate Sachin Dutta, who appeared for Jaipur Golden Hospital informed the High Court that we (the hospital) are facing uncertainty along with shortage.

"We are not even able to contact our supplier of oxygen", he said. The Counsel has also claimed that "the city government has created a mess".

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, suggested that the Delhi government should have held a joint meeting of hospitals and oxygen suppliers.

Mehta noted that the government has enough oxygen and if distributed rightly, "we have enough quantity to supply oxygen to hospitals".

Lawyers representing different hospitals apprise then said that hospitals are not even aware that how much quantity of oxygen they will receive.

"It (the joint meeting) would reduce the anxiety of hospitals," they said.

Advocate Alok Aggarwal, appearing for Maharaja Agrasen Hospital, submitted that the city government should accept the help that businessmen are willing to offer. "We will only use the allocated quantity," he said.

On Saturday at least 22 people died at Jaipur Golden Hospital, due to a shortage of oxygen.

The national capital has been facing an acute shortage of oxygen supply amid a surge in COVID 19 cases. (ANI)

