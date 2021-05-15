Oxygen tank with capacity of 20,000 litres being installed at Goa Medical College and Hospital, says CM

Panaji (Goa) [India], May 15 (ANI): Days after the deaths of 26 COVID-19 patients at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) allegedly due to shortage of medical oxygen, an oxygen tank with a capacity of 20,000 litres is being installed at the state's largest COVID facility, said Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday.



"To ensure seamless oxygen supply and reduce dependence on the trolley system we have started installation of 20,000 Litres of Medical Oxygen Tank at Goa Medical College. This tank would be made operational on a war footing," Sawant tweeted.

This comes after Health Minister Vishwajit Rane had on Tuesday said that 26 COVID-19 patients died due to oxygen shortage at the state-run Goa Medical College and Hospital.

The Minister had informed that the requirement of the hospital was 1200 jumbo oxygen cylinders of which only 400 were supplied, resulting in the shortage of oxygen.

"26 COVID-19 patients died at GMCH between 2 to 6 am on Tuesday. The requirement of GMCH on Monday was 1200 Jumbo Oxygen Cylinders of which only 400 were supplied, resulting in a shortage," Rane said.

The Goa government on Thursday formed a three-member committee to inquire into the oxygen supply issue at the Goa Medical College and Hospital.

"The Competent Authority has decided to appoint three members for the Committee to inquire into the oxygen supply issues at GMC: Dr BK Mishra-Director-IIT Chairperson; Dr VN Jindal-Ex Dean GMC - Member and Dr Tariq Thomas, Secretary (UD)-Member, Convenor", read the order by Office of the Secretary, Revenue Member Secretary, SEC and SDMA of the Goa government.

Former Goa chief minister Digambar Kamat had alleged, "It is shocking that after 74 deaths have taken place in GMC in the last four days due to oxygen shortage, the most irresponsible BJP government has not fixed any responsibility and has not taken action on any single person. Even if accidental death occurs on road, there are immediate arrests made."

Goa recorded 2,455 new COVID-19 cases, 2,960 recoveries and 61 new deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Goa health bulletin. (ANI)

