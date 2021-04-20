Oxygen vehicles in UP to have GPS tracking

"Provide police protection to all oxygen plants. Monitor oxygen vehicles through GPS devices. Take every possible step to prevent black marketing and profiteering of oxygen and other life-saving drugs," the Chief Minister said on Tuesday.

Lucknow, April 20 (IANS) In view of the reported black marketing of medical-grade oxygen, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has now asked the authorities to monitor all oxygen vehicles with GPS tracking devices.

He directed authorities to ensure that each hospital has at least 36 hours of backup oxygen.

According to the government spokesman, "Given the special circumstances, the chief minister has asked officials to ensure that oxygen produced at all small and large industrial units, including MSMEs, is used only for medical purposes. These oxygen plants should be connected to their nearest hospital. A comprehensive action plan in this regard should be prepared today itself."

The Chief Minister also informed that the process of setting up five new oxygen plants has started in the state. "For further preparedness, the setting up of oxygen plants in all hospitals with a capacity of more than 100 beds should be made compulsory. Modern technology like air separation units should be encouraged. Its capacity should be increased in the state," he said.

--IANS

amita/dpb