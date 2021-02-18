Ozone gas can be used to disinfect surfaces: Israeli research

Tel Aviv [Israel], February 18 (ANI/Xinhua): An Israeli study has found that ozone gas can disinfect surfaces from contamination by COVID-19.

According to the study published in the journal Environmental Chemistry Letters, researchers found that surfaces can be sanitized after short exposure to low concentrations of ozone gas.



The advantage of the gas over liquid disinfectants, such as alcohol and bleach, is its ability to treat entire rooms, including hard-to-reach places, the study said.

The researchers said the method involves inexpensive and readily available technology, which can be utilized to disinfect hospitals, schools, hotels, and even aircraft and entertainment halls.

Gaseous ozone, which can be produced synthetically indoors, has already been used as an antibacterial and antiviral agent in water treatment. (ANI/Xinhua)

