P Chidambaram joins protest against CAA-NRC in Kolkata

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Jan 18 (ANI): Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday joined a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) here at Park Circus Maidan in Kolkata.

Opposition parties, including Trinamool Congress led by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, have been protesting against the CAA and NRC calling them "unconstitutional".During his visit here, the Congress leader was surrounded by hundreds of protestors who were raising slogans against Centre's anti-people policies.Recently, during a one-on-one meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee demanded that both the CAA and NRC should be withdrawn."While speaking to Prime Minister, I told him that we are against CAA, National Population Register (NPR) and NRC. We want that CAA and NRC should be withdrawn," Banerjee had informed media persons immediately after her January 11 meeting with the Prime Minister at the Raj Bhavan.The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)