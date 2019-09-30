P Chidambaram questions Centre over unemployment situation in country

New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): Former Union Minister P Chidambaram on Monday attacked the Center on the prevailing situation of unemployment in the country in a series of tweets.

"The sound of drums has faded. Will the powers that be now listen to the cry of workers who have been laid off or lost their jobs forever? According to a report, 1 lakh workers in the Diamond industry in Surat," P Chidambaram's family tweeted from his account.



Chidambaram also questioned the government on the state of the apple growers in Kashmir and the onion farmers.

"Will they listen to the voices of the apple growers in Kashmir? If everything is normal, why the traditional merchants are not bringing their trucks to Kashmir to buy and transport the apples?" read another tweet from his account.

Another tweet on behalf of the Congress leader read, "Will they listen to the voices of the onion farmers? Why can't the government strike a balance between the price the farmer deserves and the price the consumer can afford? Read Dr. Ashok Gulati."

P Chidambaram is currently lodged in Tihar Jail under judicial custody in the INX Media case. Today, the Delhi High Court rejected his regular bail petition in the case. (ANI)

