P Chidambaram to visit Goa on August 25-26, first as AICC election observer for state

New Delhi [India], August 21 (ANI): Rajya Sabha MP and All India Congress Committee (AICC) Election Observer for Goa P Chidambaram will visit the state on August 25-26 and will meet leaders of North and South Goa respectively.



This will be Chidambaram's first visit after he was appointed by AICC to oversee election strategies and coordination for Goa assembly elections in 2022.

According to GPCC Vice President (Org) M K Sheikh on Saturday, Chidambaram will visit Congress House, Panjim on August 25 and South Goa District Office on August 26.

The former Union Minister will interact with Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) office bearers, frontals, District and Block Presidents and will take inputs to work out strategies for upcoming assembly elections, further stated Shiekh in the press note.

AICC in charge of Goa Dinesh Rao will also be touring various blocks of Goa on August 23-24 and will be interacting with frontals and various departments of the party. He will be meeting various party leaders during his four-day programme, said Sheikh. (ANI)