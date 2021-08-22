PAC jawan arrested on rape charges in UP

Amroha (UP), Aug 22 (IANS) A jawan of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) has been arrested for allegedly raping a 23-year-old woman here in Amroha.

He has been sent to jail.

The accused, identified as Salman, is posted in Sitapur.

In her complaint, the victim alleged that she was returning home from her coaching class on Tuesday last week, when she happened to meet Salman on the way. He offered her a lift and she accepted. He allegedly took her to a hotel and raped her.