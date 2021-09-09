Pack your backpacks and escape

If you are wondering where to go, here are some beautiful accommodations for an unbeatable weekend getaway that can be explored with your friends and family. While 2020 gave us several long weekends, the Covid-19 pandemic put a full stop to all our travel aspirations. However, the tides are changing. With staycations, revenge travel, weekend getaways gaining traction, this exclusive list of accommodations is a great blend of cosy and relaxing:

OYO Belvilla, Jaipur

For those looking at exploring the regional cuisines, witnessing the unrivalled architecture, experiencing the royal heritage, the pink city is the place for you. From Hawa Mahal to City Palace, from aesthetical bazaars to the evening at the happening Chokhi Dhani, Jaipur has all you need to experience lifestyle, culture, and history. While you're in Jaipur and looking at a comforting place to stay, Belvilla The Umaid Vilas Royal Heritage Haveli is the right place for you.

The Granary: Wooden Cabin on stilts, Coorg

For those seeking a serene break from the hubbub of city life, Coorg might just be the place for you. The timeless scenery, the friendly local community, the sheer bliss of nature is bound to stir your soul. You can experience the tranquillity of Coorg with its world-famous coffee. While you're in Coorg and looking for a cosy place to stay, check out The Granary: wooden cabin on stilts!

OYO Belvilla, Gurugram

For those in the national capital region and seeking a short-haul stay, look no further, Gurugram is the right place for you. A cup of tea in a private villa amid the lush green trees, surrounded by the scenic beauty of nature, at complete peace, with your loved ones is all that you need. While you're looking at spending this kind of evening in luxury, comfort, and peace, the Belvilla Private Villa may just be the right stay for you.

Airbnb Penthouse, Goa

For those seeking to take a deep dive on the pretty beaches and enjoy the exhilarating nightlife, Goa is the place for you. The scenic journey, the lush green trees, the wind that plays with your hair, the thrill of the night, the experience among new people, Goa is sure to leave you wonderstruck. While in Goa, you can choose to stay at Striking Penthouse With a Private Plunge Pool for an experience of a lifetime.

OYO Belvilla, Udaipur

For those seeking a royal experience in the ethereal beauty of nature, Udaipur is the place for you. The enigma of the royal palaces, the picturesque lakes, the charming architecture will immerse you in an extraordinary experience. While you're in Udaipur and seeking an incredible place to justify the beauty of the City of Lakes, OYO Belvilla, Udaipur is the place for you.



(N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe can be contacted at lothungbeni.h@ians.in)

--IANS

lh/tb