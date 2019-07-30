Packaged Ganga jal being sold at Haryana post office

Rohtak (Haryana) [India], July 30 (ANI): A post office has started selling packaged Ganga jal (water from the holy River Ganga) in Rohtak from Wednesday, officials said.

The water comes directly from a plant set up by the post office in Gangotri, Uttarakhand. People can pick up bottles from window number 1 of the post office.



DV Saini, Central Public Information Officer, Rohtak said there is no profit motive behind the initiative.

"The post office in Gangotri has set up a plant and this water is packaged and sent to us. The post office is not earning anything from this service; it is a no loss and no profit scheme. People are really happy and are coming in good numbers to receive Ganga jal as Shivratri is approaching."

"Earlier, people used to bring the holy water in Kanwar yatra but now people can easily get the water here," said Saini.

He also said that the department will organise special stalls for creating awareness and to sell the packaged holy water.

The bottled water is provided at Rs 30 for 250 ml and so far, the scheme has received a good response from the public.

The post office has requested for 100 more bottles of holy water. (ANI)

