Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] July 20 (ANI): Pradesh Congress Committee ex-secretary Padi Kaushik Reddy on Tuesday said he would unconditionally join the Telangana Rashtra Samithi party tomorrow.



"I have decided to join the TRS party tomorrow under the leadership of K Chandrashekhar Rao," Padi Kaushik Reddy told ANI.

"I have joined TRS because I would like the people of Huzurabad to get benefitted and there would be a lot of development here because of our Chief Minister," the former Telangana Congress leader said.

Reddy had on July 13 submitted his resignation from the party to the AICC President Sonia Gandhi after an audio clip of him surfaced in which he is heard saying that the Huzurabad by-election ticket has been confirmed to him by the TRS party. (ANI)

