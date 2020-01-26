Padma Awards: Netizens congratulate winners on Twitter

New Delhi, Jan 26 (IANS) Twitterati extended wishes to all the Padma Awards winners and heaped praises for their contributions to the society.

#PadmaAwards - one of the highest civilian awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

The official Twitter handle of Padma Awards put out the list and wrote, "Congratulations to the true heroes of India for bringing transformational change in society. It's a moment of pride as the names nominated for the 'Highest Civilian Awards' of the country-#PadmaAwards2020 are announced."

Once this news came out in the open, social media has been abuzz with reactions. #PadmaAwards2020 have started trending on the micro-blogging site, Twitter. A user @ravigedela_iit posted, "Hearty congratulations to all the notable individuals being conferred with the Padma Awards this year. Your contributions to the society are invaluable. #PadmaAwards2020." Another user Ravi @INDIALUVU wrote, " We congratulate all the Heroes of transformation Era. Great work. The award ceremony will be a great event. "I extend my best wishes to all those who have been recognised for their service to the nation #PadmaAwards2020. The awardees are extraordinary individuals and they are the real champions of change." read one post. A Tweeple @veejaysai remarked, "The #PadmaAwards2020 for social work are so so inspiring! WOW!...All Unsung Heroes! #Respect" This year seven Padma Vibhushan, 16 Padma Bhushan and 118 Padma Shri awards conferred on the nation's most deserving on January 26. These Awards, given since 1954 on Republic Day, will honour the contributions of individuals from myriad fields. saurav/adr/