Padma Shri awardee Damodar Ganesh Bapat dies at 84

Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Noted social worker and Padma Shri awardee Damodar Ganesh Bapat passed away at a hospital here on Friday night. He was 84.

Bapat was known for his social work in tribal areas in Chhattisgarh.

He dedicated his life to the treatment and service of leprosy patients at Bhartiya Kushta Nivarak Sangh in Janjgir-Champa district.



He was awarded Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award, by President Ram Nath Kovind in 2018 for his service to the society. (ANI)

