Padma Shri Dr KK Agarwal passes away due to Covid-19

New Delhi, May 18 (IANS) Padma Shri awardee Dr K.K. Agarwal passed away on Monday night after a long battle with Covid-19.

A statement posted on his Twitter handle said he died on May 17 at 11.30 p.m. in New Delhi.

"Even during the pandemic, he made constant efforts to educate the masses and was able to reach out to over 100 million people through numerous videos and educational programmes and saved countless lives," the statement said.