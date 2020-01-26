Padma Shri for sexagenarian environmentalist for growing 50K trees with unique technique

Sikar (Rajasthan) [India], Jan 26 (ANI): Environmentalist Sundaram Verma from Rajasthan has been conferred with Padma Shri award for successfully growing 50,000 trees with a technique that requires only one-litre water per tree.

The 68-year-old farmer Verma has grown 50,000 trees with a water-saving technique "dryland agroforestry" that requires only one litre of water per tree in the arid Shekawati region of Rajasthan.



"I am delighted with this award, it will help in furthering this work, which is the need of the hour," said Verma.

His technique involves levelling the land to prevent rainwater from draining away, ploughing the fields multiple times to remove the weeds and capillaries, planting the saplings in deeper and wider pits, pouring one litre of water in it and allowing the plant to grow.

The Padma Shri awardees were announced on the eve of the Republic Day by the Ministry of Home Affairs. As many as 118 unsung heroes have been selected for Padma Shri awards this year. (ANI)

