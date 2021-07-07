PAGD condemns ED's summons to Mehbooba Mufti's mother

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 7 (ANI): Peoples' Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) on Wednesday condemned the "highly humiliating" and "coercive act" of the summoning of the mother of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).



The ED had on Tuesday summoned Mufti's mother and widow of former Union Home Minister, late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, Gulshan Nazir asking her to appear at the agency's office in Srinagar on July 14 in connection with a money laundering case.

In a statement, PAGD spokesman Mohamed Yusuf Tarigami said, "The summoning of the widow of former Union Home Minister, late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is highly humiliating and there are not enough words to condemn such coercive acts."

He further said, "She is an old and frail lady, and summoning her is nothing but pressure tactics of the government. The irony is that the summon was issued just hours after the PDP declined to meet the visiting Delimitation Commission."

"Muzzling the voices of dissent by using probe agencies against political opponents is unacceptable. This is nothing but part of vindictive policies to suppress dissent and disagreement and to silence the genuine demand for the reversal of unilateral and unconstitutional decisions of August 5, 2019," said Tarigami.

"PAGD strongly condemns the issuance of summon to Mufti Sahab's widow, and demands that such vindictive measures must be put to an end immediately," he added. (ANI)

