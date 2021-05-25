Pak accords highest priority to CPEC for economic prosperity: PM

In a meeting here on Monday with Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong, Khan reaffirmed the commitment to expeditiously complete CPEC projects, which will open up tremendous opportunities for increased economic growth and development in the region and beyond, Xinhua news agency reported.

Islamabad, May 25 (IANS) Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said that his government accords the highest priority to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects for economic prosperity in the country.

During the meeting, issues of mutual interest including Pakistan-China bilateral relations, the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties, vaccine cooperation, and high-level bilateral exchanges were discussed.

Pakistan appreciates the great achievements that China has made in the past decades under the leadership of the Communist Party of China, Khan said.

Emphasising the importance of the time-tested all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries, the prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan's deep commitment to further enhance and broaden bilateral ties.

On the occasion, the Chinese envoy said that China will continue to conduct vaccine cooperation with Pakistan and join hands with the country to promote the high quality development of the CPEC, forging a closer community of shared future in the new era.

--IANS

ksk/