Pak accountability watchdog's inquiry process perturbs country's Chief Justice

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 6 (ANI): Amid the pending inquiry in graft cases of Pakistan's accountability watchdog, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed on Tuesday pulled up the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) for no progress in case pertaining to corruption charges on NAB officials.



Expressing annoyance, the CJP said the matter had been pending since 2018 and the Bureau had not completed the inquiry.

He asked how could an employee be terminated without inquiry. The Bureau took three years for a two months job, he added.

The NAB withdrew the case to complete its own inquiry.

The CJP dismissed NAB's appeal against officers, involved in receiving Rs 10 million corruption money from the accused, over withdrawal of petition, reported The Frontier Post.

The Supreme Court heard the dismissal from service case filed by the NAB against its officers, including Shakir Ali and Sarvech Shaikh over receiving corruption money from the accused.

The anti-corruption body - NAB has been earlier mired in controversy over violation of human rights, character assassination and arresting people at the inquiry stage. (ANI)

