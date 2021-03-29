Pak administration imposes Sec 144 in Balochistan's Quetta

Balochistan [Pakistan], March 29 (ANI): The provincial government in Pakistan's Balochistan has imposed Section 144 in Quetta district to ban all public gatherings amid a sit-in protest call given by the Teachers' Association against the government's failure to announce salary hikes.



Citing the rising COVID-19 cases, the provincial government in a notification on Sunday informed about the government's decision to ban the gathering of five or more people in Quetta, Dawn reported.

The order came amid the call for the protest given by the Teachers Association in Quetta over the issue of salary.

On Sunday, a large number of teachers had reached Quetta to participate in the protest.

Last month, hundreds of teachers had held a protest demanding salary hikes in Muzaffarabad city of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Threatening to boycott all government duties, including election work, the teachers urged the government to fulfil their demands. (ANI)

