Pak anti-terrorism official shot dead by gunman in Peshawar

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Sun, Jan 31st, 2021, 13:36:56hrs
Representative image

Peshawar [Pakistan], January 31 (ANI): An unidentified gunman shot dead an anti-terrorism official in Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Xinhua reported security officials told media.

Pakistani security officials said the gunman on Saturday opened fire on Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel outside the Central Jail in Peshawar, killing an inspector of the CTD.
Another CTD official was injured in the attack and was shifted to a hospital.
No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack yet. (ANI)

