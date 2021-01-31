Pak anti-terrorism official shot dead

Islamabad, Jan 31 (IANS) A Pakistani anti-terrorism official was shot dead by an unidentified gunman in Peshawar city, according to security officials.
The officials said the gunman opened fire on Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel outside the Central Jail in the city on Saturday, killing the CTD inspector on the spot, reports Xinhua news agency.
Another CTD official was injured in the attack and was shifted to a hospital.
No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.
