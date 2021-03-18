Pak appoints new air force chief

Islamabad, March 18 (IANS) The Islamabad government appointed Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar as the new chief of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

According to the announcement made by the PAF on Wednesday, Babar will assume the new role on Friday.

He was commissioned in the PAF as a fighter pilot in April 1986 and has commanded a fighter squadron, an operational airbase and regional air command, reports Xinhua news agency.