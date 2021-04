Pak Army chief, Blinken discuss Afghan peace process

Islamabad, April 15 (IANS) Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the Afghan peace process, the military in Islamabad confirmed.

In a statement, the military said that during a phone call on Wednesday, Blinken and Bajwa discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including latest developments in the Afghan peace process and bilateral cooperation in various fields, reports Xinhua news agency.