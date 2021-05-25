Pak asks 12 Indian High Commission officials to quarantine

As per Pakistan foreign office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, "Twelve Indian High Commission officials and a group of their families had entered Pakistan through the Wagah border on May 22 where they were tested. The reports have confirmed that the wife of an official had contracted coronavirus."

As per reports, the family member of an IHC official tested positive for Covid-19 along with the driver, after undergoing rapid antigen test on their arrival.

The test reports were later reviewed by the National Command Operation Centre (NCOC), which advised all the 12 officials, including their family members and drivers, to undergo mandatory quarantine.

The directives were given as per the mutual understanding between India and Pakistan, who decided that if any diplomatic staff or their family members test positive of coronavirus, they will be asked to quarantine or they may be asked to return to their respective country.

As per the latest protocols in Pakistan devised by the NCOC for inbound passengers, a mandatory testing at the Pakistani airports along with 10 days' quarantine has been imposed.

In case of a passenger tests positive, the person will be shifted to a quarantine facility where he/she would be tested against after nine days. And if the report is positive again, the person will be shifted to a hospital.

--IANS

hamza/arm