Pak bans public gatherings to counter 3rd wave

Islamabad, March 29 (IANS) Pakistan has imposed a complete ban on public gatherings in strengthened efforts to counter the ongoing third wave of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a statement from the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

It added that the ban covers all social, cultural, political, sports and other events.

There will also be a complete ban on marriage functions, indoor or outdoor, from April 5.

However, provinces will be at liberty to implement restrictions in early time frame as per the situation on ground, said the statement.

Amid a rising number of coronavirus cases, Prime Minister Imran Khan, who had also tested positive for the virus earlier this week, on Sunday urged citizens to strictly follow the standard operating procedures as the country cannot afford a complete lockdown.

The third wave of the pandemic is more severe than the previous ones, therefore Pakistanis should strictly adhere to the health guidelines, including wearing a mask and avoiding gatherings, Khan said in a televised address to the nation.

According to data released by the NCOC on Sunday, 4,767 new confirmed coronavirus cases were reported in Pakistan in the last 24 hours, taking the country's total tally to 654,591 with 14,215 deaths.

