Pak businessmen protest in Pindi against govt over inflation, unemployment

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], October 27 (ANI): Hundreds of Pakistani businessmen and civil society members staged a protest against the Imran Khan-led government over inflation, unemployment, hunger, lawlessness in the country.



According to The News International, the protest was staged under the leadership of All Pakistan Traders Association (APTA) President Naeem Mir, Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajiran President Shahid Ghafoor Piracha and President of All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajiran Ajmal Baloch here on Tuesday.

Addressing the protesters, Ajmal Baloch said while the FBR was killing the business community, the inflation is now making survival difficult. A big gathering of the protesters carrying banners and placards blocked both sides of the Murree Road, the publication reported.

The protesters raised anti-government slogans and demanded an immediate reduction in Petroleum prices. Addressing the occasion, the leaders of the business community demanded the immediate resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan, reported The News International.

They said the dollar has gone up by Rs 22.98 only in five months. Now the dollar is being sold at Rs 174.27 in the open market, they added. They strongly denounced the policies of the PTI government.

Rejecting the policies of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, the protesters said that the government was destroying all businesses. Government policies have made it difficult for common citizens to lead a respectable life anymore, they added.

Inflation in Pakistan has reached the highest level in the past 70 years, which has led to protests by the opposition parties and the common man. The inflation in the country broke the record of 70 years in the last three years, with food prices doubling, while the prices of ghee, oil, sugar, flour and poultry have reached high levels, reported The News International.

Citing the Federal Bureau of Statistics, it said that from October 2018 to October 2021, electricity rates have increased by 57 per cent from Rs 4.06 per unit to at least Rs 6.38 per unit.

Further, the publication stated that by the first quarter of October, the price of 11.67 kg cylinder of LPG had gone up by 51 per cent from Rs 1,536 to Rs 2,322. Similarly, the price of petrol had gone up by 49 per cent in three years. The price of petrol has gone up from Rs 93.80 per litre to Rs 138.73 per litre.

The highest surge was recorded in the price of food items such as ghee, oil and others. The price of ghee increased by 108 per cent to Rs 356 per kg. (ANI)

