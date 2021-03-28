Pak calls for inclusive policies over climate change

Islamabad, March 28 (IANS) Pakistan has called for inclusive, cooperative and forward-looking policies to counter the challenge of climate change in the world, according to a statement from the Foreign Ministry.

Responding to media queries, spokesman of the Foreign Ministry Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said on Saturday that Pakistan remains fully committed to playing its due role in the fight against climate change which is one of the defining challenges, reports Xinhua news agency.