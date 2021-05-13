Pak celebrats Eid amid Covid

Islamabad, May 13 (IANS) Pakistan on Thursday celebrated Eid-al-Fitr amid Covid-19 precautionary measures.

Eid prayers were held in open spaces across the country with the implementation of Covid-19 SOPs to avoid the spread of the pandemic, reports The Express Tribune newspaper.

In separate messages, President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan called on citizens to strictly adhere to anti-virus protocols while celebrating the festival, stating that the measures were necessary to avoid a massive outbreak, reports Dawn news.