Pak conducts flight test of ballistic missile

Islamabad, March 27 (IANS) Pakistan has conducted a successful flight test of the Shaheen-1A surface-to-surface ballistic missile which has a range of 900 km, the Army said.

In a statement, the Army's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the test flight of Shaheen-1A on Friday was aimed at re-validating various design and technical parameters of the weapon system including advanced navigation systems, Xinhua news agency.