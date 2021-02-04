Pak conducts launch of surface-to-surface ballistic missile

Islamabad, Feb 4 (IANS) The Pakistan Army announced that it has conducted a successful training launch of a surface-to-surface ballistic missile, capable of delivering nuclear and conventional warheads to a range of 290 km.

This training launch of "Ghaznavi" missile on Wednesday was the culminating point of the Annual Field Training Exercise of Army Strategic Forces Command, Xinhua news agency quoted the Army's media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations, as saying in a statement.