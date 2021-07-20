Pak criticises Afghan govt for recalling its envoy, diplomats

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 20 (ANI): Pakistan has criticised Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani's decision to call back the ambassador from Islamabad along with all senior diplomats after the daughter of the Afghan ambassador was kidnapped and tortured.



Pakistan foreign ministry in a statement reacted to the decision and called the move as unfortunate and ensured the Afghan government of security provided to the Afghan ambassador and his family, reported Khaama Press on Monday.

The ministry has also asked the Afghan government to reconsider the decision.

Earlier, on Sunday, Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani had instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to call back the ambassador from Islamabad along with all senior diplomats in view of the abduction of an ambassador's daughter.

"President Ashraf Ghani instructs its Ministry of Foreign Affairs to call back ambassador from Islamabad along with all senior diplomats in view of abduction of an ambassador's daughter. Our national psyche has been tortured," Afghan first Vice President Amrullah Saleh wrote in a tweet.

Silsila Alikhil, the daughter of Afghan envoy Najibullah Alikhil, was abducted in Pakistan for several hours on Friday, July 16, and was severely tortured by unknown individuals on her way home.

According to the Afghan foreign ministry, the Afghan diplomats will not return to Pakistan until their safety and impunity are ensured and the culprits are arrested, reported Khaama Press.

The caucus noted that the incident took place amid heightened tensions between Islamabad and Kabul.

Pakistan interior minister Sheik Rashid has said that the incident is being investigated and ensured to be resolved with days. (ANI)

