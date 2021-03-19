Pak designer Moazzam Khan, two sons stabbed over parking row

The incident took place in the Pakistan Air Force Falcon Complex housing society on Tuesday evening, police officials said.

Karachi, March 19 (IANS) Pakistani fashion designer Mohammad Moazzam Khan and his two sons were injured in a knife attack over a parking dispute with a neighbour here, Dawn reported.

The incident had resulted from a parking issue with a car being parked on the street and objection being raised over it. In the ensuing scuffle, a man used a small key chain knife to attack Moazzam and his two sons, Fahad and Atta.

Dawn quoted Moazzam saying that he was present at his home on Tuesday night and later went outside after hearing some noise.

The designer alleged that his neighbour, Ibrahim Durrani, abused him and attacked him with a knife with the intent to kill him and inflicted wounds on his head.

Moazzam sons, in a bid to save their father, were also stabbed by Durrani, according to the report.

Fahad suffered a wound on his ear, while Atta was injured on his back, as per the report.

The suspected assailant's father, Khalid Durrani, also arrived at the scene and further instigated his son to "attack them more", Moazzam said.

"The incident's CCTV footage is present and the knife can be seen in Ibrahim Durrani's hand," he added.

"My wife informed me that Ibrahim Durrani also resorted to aerial firing," Moazzam said in the FIR, adding that the assailant had also threatened them with "dire consequences" if the matter was reported to police, the report said.

--IANS

san/sdr/