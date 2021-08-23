Pak dispels speculations on FM's visit to Afghanistan

Islamabad, Aug 23 (IANS) Pakistan has dispelled speculations regarding visit of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to Kabul, according to an official spokesperson.

"No visit by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to Kabul is scheduled. Any speculation in this regard is baseless," Xinhua news agency quoted Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri as saying on Sunday.