Pak emphasises need for closer engagement with US

Islamabad, Jan 29 (IANS) Pakistan has emphasised for closer engagement with the administration of new US President Joe Biden, a Foreign Office official said, adding Islamabad valued its ties with Washington which helped maintain regional peace and stability.

"We have achieved a lot by working together in the past. The logic for continued engagement and coordination is even more compelling in the context of shared geopolitical and security challenges," Dawn news quoted spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri as saying at a briefing on Thursday while replying to a query about Islamabad's strategy to engage with the Biden administration.