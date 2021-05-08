Pak expresses concern over uranium seizure in India

"We have noted with serious concern the reports about seizure of more than 7 kg natural uranium from unauthorised persons in India," read a press release issued by the Pakistan Foreign Office.

According to sources, the Mumbai Anti Terrorist Squad recently seized 7.10 kg radioactive natural uranium and arrested two persons in connection with the case. The confiscated material is expected to be worth at least $2.9 million.

Pakistan has called for a thorough investigation into the matter, hinting towards getting the state of India brought under scrutiny.

"Security of nuclear materials should be the top priority for all countries. There is a need for a thorough investigation into the matter as to how such sizeable quantity of uranium could become available outside of any state control and identify the gaps which made this possible," the statement added.

This is not the first time that such a highly radioactive substance has been seized by the authorities in India. In 2016, the police seized almost 9 kg of depleted uranium from the Thane area in Maharashtra.

--IANS

