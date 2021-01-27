Pak FM dares India on Kashmir dialogue

"Kashmir has turned into a flashpoint between the two nuclear-armed neighbours," he added.



Presenting Pakistan's stance on the matter, Qureshi said that the country "demonstrated to the global community with its actions that Islamabad desires peace and stability in the region."

"Economic stability is linked with peace. Investment would only come to the region if it is peaceful," Qureshi said, adding that regional peace is based on resolution of the Kashmir dispute as per the "desires and aspirations of the Kashmiri people."

