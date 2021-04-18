Pak FM embarks on UAE visit

Islamabad, April 18 (IANS) Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has embarked on a three-day official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to the Foreign Ministryin Islamabad.

Qureshi will meet his counterpart of the UAE Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan and other officials during the visit which started on Saturday, Xinhua news agency quoted the Ministry as saying.