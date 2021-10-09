Pak FM, US Deputy Secy of State discuss Afghan situation, bilateral ties

Regarding the situation in Afghanistan, Qureshi on Friday stressed that "the current situation required positive engagement of the international community, urgent provision of humanitarian assistance, release of Afghan financial resources, and measures to help build a sustainable economy to alleviate the sufferings of the Afghan people", the Ministry said in a statement.

Islamabad, Oct 9 (IANS) Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi met visiting US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, discussing Afghan affairs and bilateral ties, the Foreign Ministry in Islamabad said.

He noted that an inclusive and broad-based political structure reflecting the ethnic diversity of Afghan society was essential for Afghanistan's stability and progress, Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying.

In the context of Pakistan-US bilateral relations, Qureshi underlined his country's commitment to forging a broad-based, long-term and sustainable relationship anchored in economic cooperation, regional connectivity and peace in the region.

A regular and structured dialogue process between the two countries is vital for promoting common interests and advancing shared regional objectives, he said.

During the meeting, Sherman appreciated Pakistan's support for the evacuation of US citizens and others from Afghanistan, and its continued efforts for peace in the region, the Ministry said.

After concluding her India tour, Sherman arrived in Pakistan on Thursday for a two-day visit.

--IANS

ksk/