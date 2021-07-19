Pak FM visits Chinese nationals injured in terror attack

Qureshi was accompanied by Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong during the visit on Sunday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Rawalpindi, July 19 (IANS) Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi visited the injured Chinese nationals from the Dasu terrorist attack at the Combined Military Hospital in Rawalpindi.

Qureshi asked in detail about the condition of and treatment for each wounded Chinese national, and promised that the best treatment will be provided to help them recover at an early date.

Talking to reporters, he said that Pakistan and China "have collectively fought challenges in the past, and we have undertaken development projects in the past, which has mutually benefited China and Pakistan".

"We are aware of the fact that there are elements who do not want to see development activities in Pakistan... they have undertaken this cowardly act," he added.

He said that Pakistan will work with China to do everything possible to trace the culprits and bring them to justice.

On July 14, the shuttle vehicles of the Dasu Hydropower Project, for which a Chinese company is contracted to build, were hit by a blast when they were heading to the construction site in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, leaving nine Chinese nationals and three Pakistanis dead.

--IANS

ksk/