Pak govt registers 210 cases against radical Islamist party TLP

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 21 (ANI): Pakistan government has registered a total of 210 first information reports (FIRs) against workers of the proscribed Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) following the week-long violent protests.



The total number of cases included one against, TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi.

Addressing a press conference here, Interior Minister of Pakistan Sheikh Rashid on Wednesday said that said 669 out of 733 workers of the banned party who were arrested following violent clashes last week had been released.

Most of these workers were from south Punjab and Faisalabad, the minister added.

On Tuesday, a session of the country's National Assembly was called to debate on the expulsion of the French ambassador from Pakistan -- one of the main demands made by the proscribed TLP.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Punjab government placed more than 100 clerics of the outlawed group on the list of terrorism and sectarianism suspects.

A top official of the Punjab Home Department confirmed that the decision has been taken on the recommendation of the District Intelligence Committees. He said over 100 TLP clerics have been placed on the Fourth Schedule under the Anti-Terrorism Act, the News International reported.

TLP has recently been banned by the Pakistan government after violent protests following the arrest of their chief Saad Hussain Rizvi in Lahore on April 12.

TLP Pakistan is a hardline religious group with a massive following across Pakistan. Recently, clashes broke out between TLP supporters and law enforcers.

On Sunday, the city of Lahore became a battleground as workers of the recently banned party and policemen clashed. TLP workers also took 11 policemen hostage, who were later released after the first round of talks with the government.

The government is currently engaging in talks with the workers of the TLP after a clash with the police in Lahore on Sunday. (ANI)

