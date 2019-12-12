Pak High Commission issues visas to Indian Pilgrims for visit to Shadani Darbar, Shree Katas Raj

New Delhi [India], Dec 12 (ANI): Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi issued visas to two groups of Hindu pilgrims from India for visit to religious sites in Pakistan.

"In the months of November and December 2019, the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has issued visas to two groups of Indian Hindu pilgrims for visit to their religious sites in Pakistan," an official statement in this regard said on Thursday.



The statement informed that a group of 57 Indian Pilgrims has already returned from Pakistan where they participated in the 311th Birth Anniversary celebrations of Shiv Avtari Satguru Sant Shadaram Sahib, at Sukkur, Sindh from November 24 to December 5.

Shadani Darbar, a more than 300 years old temple, is a sacred place for devotees from across the globe. The Shadani Darbar was founded in 1786 by Sant Shadaram Sahib, who was born in Lahore in 1708.

"The second group of 88 Indian Hindu pilgrims has been issued visas yesterday for visit to Shree Katas Raj Temples, also known as Qila Katas or complex of Katas Temples in Chakwal district of Punjab from December 13-19. Katas Raj temples surround a pond which is considered sacred by Hindus. (ANI)

